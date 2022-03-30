RUSSELL, Chester Earl "Pop", Sr., 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away on March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty M. Russell; and son, Chester "Rusty" Russell Jr. He is survived by his son, Sean Russell (Joby Palmer); grandchildren, David Russell (Jenna), Lauren Perdue (Tommy), Sean Russell Jr., John Michael Russell and Taylor Fransisco; great-grandchildren, Logan and Annie Triana and Declan and Fiona Russell; as well as many friends and family that will mourn his passing. Chester proudly served in the United States Navy, after which he went on to a fruitful 38-year career with Reynolds Metals. He loved the outdoors, whether it be in his vegetable garden or hunting, fishing and trapping. Above all, he loved being a husband, father and grandfather. A gathering of friends and family will take place 4 to 7 p.m. April 3, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a celebration of his life 1:30 p.m., April 4. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilot's Lane. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.