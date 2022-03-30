Menu
Chester Earl "Pop" Russell Sr.
RUSSELL, Chester Earl "Pop", Sr., 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away on March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty M. Russell; and son, Chester "Rusty" Russell Jr. He is survived by his son, Sean Russell (Joby Palmer); grandchildren, David Russell (Jenna), Lauren Perdue (Tommy), Sean Russell Jr., John Michael Russell and Taylor Fransisco; great-grandchildren, Logan and Annie Triana and Declan and Fiona Russell; as well as many friends and family that will mourn his passing. Chester proudly served in the United States Navy, after which he went on to a fruitful 38-year career with Reynolds Metals. He loved the outdoors, whether it be in his vegetable garden or hunting, fishing and trapping. Above all, he loved being a husband, father and grandfather. A gathering of friends and family will take place 4 to 7 p.m. April 3, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a celebration of his life 1:30 p.m., April 4. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilot's Lane. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
