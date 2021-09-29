To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
There will never be another like you sweet lady, I will cherish all of the memories and good times we shared and all of the heart to heart conversations from our restaurant days. You will be truly missed Chic.
Kelly Parker
Friend
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
senora turner ( Cee Cee)
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Wingfield family so sorry for your loss of Chicqueita.We grew up together in Northside . May God give the family strength at this difficult time.