Chicqueita LaFone Wingfield
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
WINGFIELD, Chicqueita LaFone, 67, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, September 26, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There will never be another like you sweet lady, I will cherish all of the memories and good times we shared and all of the heart to heart conversations from our restaurant days. You will be truly missed Chic.
Kelly Parker
Friend
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
senora turner ( Cee Cee)
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Wingfield family so sorry for your loss of Chicqueita.We grew up together in Northside . May God give the family strength at this difficult time.
Diane Washington
Other
September 29, 2021
