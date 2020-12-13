WITBRODT, Mrs. Chiyoko "Chico" T., age 85, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully December 9, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, U.S. Army Major (retired) Donald J. Witbrodt; two sons, Michael J. Lundberg and wife, Sylvia, of Johns Creek, Ga. and Daniel P. Lundberg and wife, Susan, of Blacksburg, Va.; and four grandchildren, Dylan Lundberg of New York, N.Y., Nathan Lundberg of Charlotte, N.C. and Nolan Lundberg and Hayley Lundberg of Blacksburg, Va. Chico was born August 24, 1935, in Okinawa, Japan. She moved to the United States in 1960, and later became a naturalized citizen of her adopted country. As the wife of a career military officer, she endured the rigors of relocations and transfers around the world, but settled in Chester, Virginia, upon her husband's retirement. Both a licensed beautician and barber, for many years, Chico eventually owned and operated a successful barbershop, Hair Power, in Colonial Heights, Va. Through early mornings and late nights, for nearly 30 years, she truly lived to provide exceptional service for her long-standing customer base, as evidenced by the numerous gifts she would receive during the Christmas season. Her work ethic was second to none, a quality she passed on to her sons. Chico, along with her husband Don, loved to entertain and have a good time. She had a great smile and a full laugh and was an excellent dancer. She loved sports, taking up running and competing in races, was an avid bowler and had an underrated forehand in tennis and ping pong. She also had an affinity for karaoke to the point where she would not give up the microphone once she had it in her possession. She loved cheering for her sons and grandchildren at various activities, sporting events and otherwise. Chico enjoyed traveling, with Hawaii, Las Vegas, Sedona, Disney World and Boston/Cape Cod as some of her more memorable trips. She enjoyed frequent trips to Washington, D.C., to see the cherry blossoms, as well as Virginia Beach and Newport News. She also found time, on occasion, to return to her native Japan. But most of all, she loved her family, and would do anything to provide for and protect them. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, NYC and/or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, Wellesley, Mass.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.