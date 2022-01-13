DAVIS, Christine C., departed this life January 9, 2022. She is survived by her son, Denzelle Davis; daughter, Tynika Arthur (Tony); four grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, January 14, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.