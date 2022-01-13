Menu
Christine C. Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
DAVIS, Christine C., departed this life January 9, 2022. She is survived by her son, Denzelle Davis; daughter, Tynika Arthur (Tony); four grandchildren, one great-grandson and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, January 14, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Christine was a childhood friend of mines. My condolences to the Davis family and the Lewis Family.
Nancy J Davenport Johnson
Friend
January 16, 2022
Ms. Christine you will be greatly missed! Take your rest with the Lord! Job well done! Our sincere condolences to the family!
Spriggins Family
January 15, 2022
My sympathy to the family from mine. May God bless
Shelia Anderson
Family
January 14, 2022
My condolences to the family.
Casandra Townsend
Work
January 14, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
January 13, 2022
