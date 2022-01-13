SNEAD-ROBERTSON, Christine H., 99, a devoted Jehovah's Witness of Richmond, Virginia, passed on December 31, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted sister, Ora Johnson; three children, Shirley Jackson, Douglas Snead (Cynthia) and Claudette Silver; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends. Virtual service with McClenny & Watkins.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
Chanae Johnson
Grandchild
January 15, 2022
Love you Grandma
Jennah Abdul-Karim
Grandchild
January 15, 2022
Rest In Peace my dear great grandmother.
Kellie Smith
Family
January 15, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ramel Johnson
Grandchild
January 15, 2022
thank you grandma for all the talks and words of encouragement exactly when i needed it ... You always knew... Thank you for never judging while accepting and believing in me...I love you grandma
Troy Jackson
Grandchild
January 15, 2022
Rest In Peace dear sister, I will miss you. LoveYa
Ora Johnson
Family
January 13, 2022
My condolences and prayers to my Charisma brother Doug and his family.
Percy Minor Jr
January 13, 2022
Wonderful lady. Loved her.
Shirley Jones
Friend
January 13, 2022
Praying God's comfort for you and your Family.
Cynethia Savoy Lewis
Friend
January 12, 2022
Love you Aunt Christine
Sheridan Johnson Sr
Family
January 12, 2022
Sending prayer for you and your family
Minister JoAnne Brisbon
Friend
January 12, 2022
Grandma You accepted me into your home when I was a temperamental teenager and you nurtured me as I grew older. When I became a man you were a mentor and a guide. Your wisdom help lay the foundation for me to not only strive to do good things but also know what it means to be a good person. I am saddened that you are no longer physically here, but I rejoice in knowing God is good.
Dwan Jackson
Grandchild
January 10, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ollie Taylor
Family
January 10, 2022
Grandmother you will surely be missed, I am heart broken but know you are in a better place. Jehovah has recevied one of the fineness and purest Angels, In Heaven as you were also on Earth.
There has never been a time that I wasn't near or around you since I was a baby. I will always cherish my memories with you and the Sermon's and lessons with you. All of my life, you filled me with the word of Jehovah your ever loving GOD.