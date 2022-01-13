Grandmother you will surely be missed, I am heart broken but know you are in a better place. Jehovah has recevied one of the fineness and purest Angels, In Heaven as you were also on Earth.



There has never been a time that I wasn't near or around you since I was a baby. I will always cherish my memories with you and the Sermon's and lessons with you. All of my life, you filled me with the word of Jehovah your ever loving GOD.



Rest in Peace my sweet Angel



Barry Antoine Snead

