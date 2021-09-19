BRISTOW, Christopher Derek, 36, of King William and Urbanna, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Walter and Margaret Hurley and Ernest and Alice Bristow; and also his brother, John Lemons Jr. Survivors include his children, Brayson C. Bristow and Farrah J. Bristow; parents, Susan Hurley-Fowler, Marvin C. Fowler, Chris A. Bristow and Jeannie Bristow; sisters, Nadine Adams (L.G), Krystal Lemons (Russ); and a host of other loving family members. Derek was employed by BBG Brazilian Best Granite, Inc., serving as a Laser Templator. He enjoyed coaching youth basketball, helping with youth football, racing RC cars, fishing and boating on the Rappahannock River and spending time with his family and friends. Derek never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for his quick wit and could always put a smile on your face. Some people bring a light into this world that is so bright that even after they've left us, their light shines on. This is certainly true of Derek. Derek totally dedicated his life to his children, Brayson and Farrah, who were the loves of his life. Those we love don't ever leave us, they are with us every moment of every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, eternally loved, forever missed and with their memory held closest in our hearts. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. A celebration of Derek's life will begin at 1 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Interment will be held at a later date. In his memory, donations may be made to King William Fire and EMS Station 1, 7939 Richmond-Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, Va. 23009.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.