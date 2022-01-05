BROWNING, Christopher Wayne, "Chris," 76, passed away suddenly January 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Robin; daughter, Ryann; and son, Nash. He enjoyed boats, electronics and automobiles. He was a devoted husband, father and friend.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
So sorry to learn of Chris´s passing. He was a friend since childhood and I hold many fond memories of great times together.
My deepest sympathies to Robin, Ryann and Nash.
Greg Lee
January 6, 2022
I was so sorry to learn of Chris's passing ! He was a long time friend since our teens ! Always enjoyed getting together with Chris and talking about things we use to do as teens & early 20's ! He was so happy when Robin gave him two beautiful children & wondered why he didnt have children earlier in life ! Rest in peace Chris I will always have you on my mind !
Buddy Harris
Friend
January 6, 2022
Chris has been in my life since I was born in 1977. A great and long time friend of my father, Jerry Reed. I have many great memories of Chris growing up. Cars, boats, the Rappahannock River, his catalogs of pictures and picture slides from back in their younger days (us as babies/kids growing up), his great since of humor. Always there if you needed him. I will cherish the memories that I have with Chris, he will be greatly missed.
Justin Reed