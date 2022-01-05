Chris has been in my life since I was born in 1977. A great and long time friend of my father, Jerry Reed. I have many great memories of Chris growing up. Cars, boats, the Rappahannock River, his catalogs of pictures and picture slides from back in their younger days (us as babies/kids growing up), his great since of humor. Always there if you needed him. I will cherish the memories that I have with Chris, he will be greatly missed. Justin Reed

Justin Reed Friend January 5, 2022