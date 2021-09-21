CLARK, Christopher Yates, 43, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Preston Yates Clark II. He is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Kim Harris; mother, Deborah Clark; sister, Lindsay Baker (Karter); four daughters, Alexis Clark (Jordan), Olivia Clark (J'Ron), Abigail Clark, Kaydence Clark; his good boy, Brody; two granddaughters, Ryder Ellis, Lila Dressman; two grandsons, Michael Mullen, Graham Dressman; niece, Macie Baker; nephew, Jax Baker. Chris will be missed by family and friends, numerous coworkers and customers. There will be a visitation for family from 2 to 4 p.m. along with a visitation for friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Visitations will take place at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. His funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.