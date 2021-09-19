CORETH, Christopher Warren, "Chris," left this life early on September 15, 2021, to be with our Lord and Savior. He will be deeply missed until we are reunited at the resurrection.



Chris was born and raised in Richmond, having attended St. Michael's School and Trinity Episcopal, Class of 1999, where he was the captain of the basketball and baseball teams. He joined the United States Air Force in 2000 and served six years. While in the Air Force, Chris graduated from Embry-Riddle University, with a degree in Logistics Management.



Despite a lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression, substance abuse and recovery, Chris was known for his magnetic personality and being a person everyone wanted to know more. He truly enjoyed meaningful, personal connections with every person he met. He was the kind of person who could make you feel like the most important person in the room with his attention. He held positions from logistics, to health care and fitness, to the financial service industries; all with public facing positions. He was loved by many and he loved them.



He is survived by his parents, Marcia and Chuck Coreth; his sister, Alex Coreth of Denver, Colo.; his cousins, Andrea Coreth of Charlotte, N.C., Stefan (Chloe) Coreth of Bend, Oregon, Kathryn (John) Gietner and Anna (Jay) Noell of Hickory, N.C.; his uncle, Larry Coreth of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; his aunt, Patricia Banki of Charlotte, N.C.; his aunt, Christine Grady of Hickory, N.C.; his uncle, Talton Dark of Lake James, N.C.; too many dear friends to list; and his most beloved dog of 11 years, Coda.



A service of celebration for his life and the resurrection will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 43rd St. and Forest Hill Ave., in Richmond. Please consult Bliley's funeral home site for the specific date and time.



Memorials can be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd or the Richmond SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.