CORETH, Christopher Warren, "Chris," left this life early on September 15, 2021, to be with our Lord and Savior. He will be deeply missed until we are reunited at the resurrection.
Chris was born and raised in Richmond, having attended St. Michael's School and Trinity Episcopal, Class of 1999, where he was the captain of the basketball and baseball teams. He joined the United States Air Force in 2000 and served six years. While in the Air Force, Chris graduated from Embry-Riddle University, with a degree in Logistics Management.
Despite a lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression, substance abuse and recovery, Chris was known for his magnetic personality and being a person everyone wanted to know more. He truly enjoyed meaningful, personal connections with every person he met. He was the kind of person who could make you feel like the most important person in the room with his attention. He held positions from logistics, to health care and fitness, to the financial service industries; all with public facing positions. He was loved by many and he loved them.
He is survived by his parents, Marcia and Chuck Coreth; his sister, Alex Coreth of Denver, Colo.; his cousins, Andrea Coreth of Charlotte, N.C., Stefan (Chloe) Coreth of Bend, Oregon, Kathryn (John) Gietner and Anna (Jay) Noell of Hickory, N.C.; his uncle, Larry Coreth of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; his aunt, Patricia Banki of Charlotte, N.C.; his aunt, Christine Grady of Hickory, N.C.; his uncle, Talton Dark of Lake James, N.C.; too many dear friends to list; and his most beloved dog of 11 years, Coda.
A service of celebration for his life and the resurrection will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 43rd St. and Forest Hill Ave., in Richmond. Please consult Bliley's funeral home site for the specific date and time.
Memorials can be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd or the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
11 Entries
Chris was easily one of the most humble and friendly guys I´ve ever met. This truly makes me incredibly sad. We worked for a brief time here in Richmond and we enjoyed a few meals together. Chris was a pure delight to talk to and he always made me feel at ease during our conversations. What a bright smile he had! Chris knew how to look you in the eye and pay attention to you. He made you feel valued.
Dear Lord would you comfort Chuck and his family during this period of mourning. As Matthew 5: 4-5 says...
"Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted. Blessed are the humble for they will inherit the earth!" Chris, what a humble man you were and I look forward to seeing you again one day.
Matt Kardos
Friend
September 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss.
The Gillespie family
Other
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss.
Lise Ridings
Family
September 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family! Chris was a spectacular and amazing man! He was the textbook of a gentleman. I am at a loss for words, as I shared any precious moments enjoying his personality, charm, and wit. The world has lost another beautiful soul. I hope you that your family takes peace and comfort with the knowledge that Chris touched more lives than can know!
Kelly Hunter Carroll
School
September 19, 2021
I am glad I had the opportunity to meet Chris in Destin & I'll always remember how sweet it was that he walked down the beach with me, just chitchatting. That's exactly what I thought of when I read this beautiful eulogy.
My thoughts & heart are with all who loved you. R.I.P. Chris
Sami
Friend
September 19, 2021
Chris worked for me at HDL. He was always so professional, caring and a friend to everyone. Our clients loved him! My prayers are with you as you go through this difficult time.
Maureen Bane
Work
September 19, 2021
Our prayers are with you
Ray & Debbie Littlefield
Family
September 19, 2021
You have our deepest sympathy.
Stay strong and remember the good times.
DB & Karen
Dennis & Karen Bridges
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you - Marcia, Chuck, Alex and extended family! Love, Melinda
Melinda Thorn Mahan
September 19, 2021
Chuck and Family - I am touched by the death or your son. Chuck, you were so good to me after my husband, Ray Frasher died 14 years ago- a deed that will be rewarded someday. May God pour his peace and blessings on your family!
Pat Frasher
September 19, 2021
As I remember Chris as a boy and smile, I grieve thinking of his death. Although I´d like to, there aren´t any words I can say to ease your pain. My prayers for your healing are continuous. Please accept my deepest condolences. With love to all ...