FERGUSON, Christopher Stephen, Sr., 49, of Goochland, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020.
Chris was passionate about his work at the VCCW, where he was the assistant director of food services. He enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, NASCAR, cooking, family and his dog, Sassy.
He is survived by his parents, Dianne and Eddie Ferguson; his children, Stephen Ferguson (Emily) and Ashley Austin (Matt); his brother, Ed Ferguson; his grandchild, Carter Ferguson; and his nieces, Campbell, Rachel and Shannon Ferguson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed on YouTube, https://youtu.be/33DdSpKAxEs
and shared on Facebook. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at the service. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.