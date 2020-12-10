Menu
Christopher Stephen Ferguson Sr.
FERGUSON, Christopher Stephen, Sr., 49, of Goochland, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020.

Chris was passionate about his work at the VCCW, where he was the assistant director of food services. He enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, NASCAR, cooking, family and his dog, Sassy.

He is survived by his parents, Dianne and Eddie Ferguson; his children, Stephen Ferguson (Emily) and Ashley Austin (Matt); his brother, Ed Ferguson; his grandchild, Carter Ferguson; and his nieces, Campbell, Rachel and Shannon Ferguson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed on YouTube, https://youtu.be/33DdSpKAxEs and shared on Facebook. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place at the service. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
2:00p.m.
live streamed on YouTube, https://youtu.be/33DdSpKAxEs and shared on Facebook.
VA
Dec
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed Mr Ferguson I was sadden to hear the news
Bhamini Patel
December 12, 2020
You Will be missed me Ferguson
Bhamini patel
December 12, 2020
I was deeply sadden to hear about Chris. He was such a wonderful person. I have known Chris a long time and worked with him at Lowes years ago. My heart goes out to the family, I know he will be sadly missed by all. Prayers to all of the family and friends. God bless you all.
Debi Minor
December 12, 2020
All of us here at Capital Electric are so sorry to hear about Chris. Chris always had the biggest heart and we will miss him coming by to say Hi.
Kendall Ellis
December 11, 2020
We love you all
Yvonne Davis
December 10, 2020
We love you all. Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone. Chris will definitely be miss
Theresa, Ryan &Shirley Barker
December 10, 2020
