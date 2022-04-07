Menu
Christopher Michael Goin
GOIN, Christopher Michael, 33, of Glen Allen, departed this life April 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel; and is survived by his parents, Eric B. Goin (Tracey) and Diane Zemen (Franz); brother, Brandon N. Goin; grandparents, Bobby and Olivia Goin; grandmother, Loretta Shockey (Harold); grandfather, Robert Cassol; aunts, Jacqui Broyles (Tom), Evanne Benson (Rick) and Dawn Cassol; and other devoted family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hunton Baptist Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., followed by a reception at the church.

His remains will be interred in Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover in a private service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
