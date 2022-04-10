GREER, Christopher "Mark", died April 2, 2022, after a courageous five-year battle with ALS. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Linda R. Greer. He is also survived by two sons, Gregory L. Greer and his wife, Angel and C. Brian Greer and his wife, Lena; with three grandchildren, Zach Greer, Evie Greer and AJ Greer; and two stepgranddaughters, Cassie and McKlayne Fitzgerald. He also had one niece, Tollie Greer Hall; and one nephew, Michael Greer. Mark attended Thomas Jefferson High School, Ferrum College and Concord College. He served with the 9th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked for many years with GMAC, Nissan Motor Acceptance and retired from Volvo Finance North America. He was a lifelong Episcopalian and a 20-year member of Redeemer Episcopal Church, serving as Assistant Treasurer for six years. He cherished his church family, especially his Uber drivers who drove him to his infusions two weeks a month - they were Michael McCarthy, Gregg Kalata, Dave Lipp, Bill Carmichael, Gary Lerch, Tommy Gurganous, Bill Haneke, Lou Markwith, Jerry Metz and Carl Booberg. He was also in several civic organizations over the years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Redeemer Episcopal Church, 2341 Winterfield Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Scott Vota and Dr. Kelly Gwathmey and the ALS clinic team. He also wanted to give special thanks to his infusion nurses, Nikki, Sarah, Jennifer, Monica and Nicole, who have watched over him for these five years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Research, 30 W. Gude Dr., Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850 or to Redeemer Episcopal Church, redeemermidlothian.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2022.