HUDSON, Christopher D., 50, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He is survived by his children, Dane Hudson and Madison Hudson; mother, Sharon Bowker and stepfather, Danny Bowker; father, Floyd Hudson; sister, Jaime Baldwin (Darin); niece, Hannah; and loving friend, Cheryl Dean.
Chris will forever be remembered for his infectious laugh and love of hunting and fishing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
My Daddy was a very loving man... in his own way He tought me respect and never to back down or bully someone.This man was the 1 I looked up to,, despise the mistakes he may had made... he was my Dad. He taught me how to shoot a gun, and he told me to Never give up when the going gets tough. XOXO,your daughter. I love & miss you like crazy pops.
Madison Hudson
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family today and in the days of grieving to come. God Bless and embrace you.
Linda Liptrap Vaughan
March 9, 2021
Sending prayers for complete comfort in Jesus name Amen
Michelle Jobb
March 8, 2021
RIP sir! Condolences to family and friends.
Bill Nunnally
March 6, 2021
Dear Dane and Maddy,
Losing a parent is one of the most painful parts of life.
With love and prayers in the loss of your Dad.
Aunt Jackie
Frances (Jackie) augustine
March 5, 2021
Prayers for you and family, love to all. Our Lord will see you through this sorrow.
Sandy Pearson
March 5, 2021
Dane, Madison, I knew your Dad in the early years, and he was a good man.
Heather Sitko
March 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I deeply feel your pain, My son, Allen, I don't know what I would do without him. My prayers, Jojn
Jojn A. Rudd
March 4, 2021
My condolences to the family. He will be missed by many.
Walt Walker
March 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Sharon and Floyd and their families in their tragic loss. Prayers for comfort, peace and strength during this sad time.