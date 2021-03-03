My Daddy was a very loving man... in his own way He tought me respect and never to back down or bully someone.This man was the 1 I looked up to,, despise the mistakes he may had made... he was my Dad. He taught me how to shoot a gun, and he told me to Never give up when the going gets tough. XOXO,your daughter. I love & miss you like crazy pops.

Madison Hudson March 10, 2021