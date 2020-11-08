ADKINS, Christopher Martel, 26, of New Kent, Va., passed suddenly on October 28, 2020. He was employed by West Rock in Richmond. Chris is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Adkins; daughter, Addison Marie Adkins; parents, Robert Jr. and Kathy Adkins; and countless other loved ones. A walk-through visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Vincent Funeral home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. November 14, at Mary's home, 5401 Cattail Road, Charles City, Va. 23030; please dress casually and bring a lawn chair (due to Covid-19, please use all necessary precautions when attending services). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to a fund set up to benefit his beautiful daughter, Addison. Donations can be made payable to Mary Adkins (FBO Addison Adkins) and deposited at any Citizens and Farmers Bank location. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.