HARMON, Christopher Michael, 35, of Mechanicsville, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. Born on January 7, 1985, Chris graduated from Lee-Davis High School and attended Longwood University. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Wanda Ewald; and grandfather, Rufus Harmon.



He is survived by his parents, Kim Ewald (Jamie) and Mike Harmon (Lisa); his brother, Grant Harmon (Katherine); sister, Jacklyn Kiereck (Richard); and nephew, Damon. He also leaves his maternal grandfather, Ted Ewald; and paternal grandmother, Carolyn Harmon. Chris is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Chris was a loving and gentle soul who will be always loved, forever missed and never forgotten by all who knew him. Visitation and services will be private for family only. Any donations may be made to Checkpoint One at 14356 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047.

