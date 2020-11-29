PAPPAS, Christopher "Chris", 66, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal life peacefully, at home, on November 20, 2020, with his loving wife, Diane; and grandson, Thomas, by his side.



He was one of nine children born of Evangel and Margret Mc Guire Pappas.



He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; two sons, Capel and Parker (Jenna); and two grandchildren, Emmitt and Mckennley; many extended family and friends.



A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at Saint Michael Catholic Church at a time and date to be determined.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.