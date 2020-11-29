Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher "Chris" Pappas
PAPPAS, Christopher "Chris", 66, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal life peacefully, at home, on November 20, 2020, with his loving wife, Diane; and grandson, Thomas, by his side.

He was one of nine children born of Evangel and Margret Mc Guire Pappas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; two sons, Capel and Parker (Jenna); and two grandchildren, Emmitt and Mckennley; many extended family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at Saint Michael Catholic Church at a time and date to be determined.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.