Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Campbell Parker
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
PARKER, Mr. Christopher Campbell, After a long-fought battle with cancer, Christopher Campbell Parker of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away with his family by his side on August 28, 2021 at the age of 52. He leaves behind his wife, Beth Snyder Parker; daughters, Maggie Parker Tiililä (Tatu) and Emily Parker; and son, Jack Parker.

Chris was born November 5, 1968, in Richmond, Va., to Frederick P. Parker Sr. (who predeceased him) and Sara Campbell Parker. He was raised in a loving family with one brother, Philip Parker (Kim); one sister, Elizabeth Parker Ferguson (Eddie); and surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was a 1987 graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and a 1994 graduate of Virginia Tech.

Chris was a three-season athlete and enjoyed playing American Legion Post 361 baseball while in high school and Virginia Tech. He had a driven work ethic that afforded him the opportunity to work for Anheuser-Busch nationally for over 20 years upon graduating college. He loved to travel, listen to great music and make friends all over the country. For Chris, life was building relationships and just loving everybody.

Chris is survived by his wife and children, mother and siblings; Connie Snyder (mother-in-law); Tara Snyder (sister-in-law)(Walter Scott); along with a multitude of dear friends across the country.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021 at Deep Run Recreation Center, 9910 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico, Va. 23233 from 1 to 3 p.m. If you'd like to donate in remembrance of Chris, one of his favorite charities was Conscience Alliance (consciousalliance.networkforgood.com). There will also be a memorial service for Chris in St. Louis on November 6.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Deep Run Recreation Center
9910 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I loved this amazing friend of mine. We had good times together at Freeman. My heart aches for his family. He was so incredibly special. Love, jessica
Jessica Easley
Friend
October 3, 2021
I was a Theta Chi with Chris at VA Tech, and am shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Chip Shewbridge
September 13, 2021
So sorry to learn this news. Our thoughts and prayers to all the family. May all the great memories, help get through these trying days ahead.
Margaret Bancalari Wright
September 13, 2021
So very sorry to lose another Freeman Rebel family member. May peace find and envelop all involved. Our sincere condolences from Douglas Southall Freeman Class of 1977.
Julie Wine
September 12, 2021
Sara, Peggy, and all, So very sorry to see this obit. Knew it was your family as he looks just Iike Fred. God bless you all. See you at church later in the Fall. Joyce and Jim
Joyce Melvin
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results