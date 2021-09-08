PARKER, Mr. Christopher Campbell, After a long-fought battle with cancer, Christopher Campbell Parker of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away with his family by his side on August 28, 2021 at the age of 52. He leaves behind his wife, Beth Snyder Parker; daughters, Maggie Parker Tiililä (Tatu) and Emily Parker; and son, Jack Parker.
Chris was born November 5, 1968, in Richmond, Va., to Frederick P. Parker Sr. (who predeceased him) and Sara Campbell Parker. He was raised in a loving family with one brother, Philip Parker (Kim); one sister, Elizabeth Parker Ferguson (Eddie); and surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was a 1987 graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and a 1994 graduate of Virginia Tech.
Chris was a three-season athlete and enjoyed playing American Legion Post 361 baseball while in high school and Virginia Tech. He had a driven work ethic that afforded him the opportunity to work for Anheuser-Busch nationally for over 20 years upon graduating college. He loved to travel, listen to great music and make friends all over the country. For Chris, life was building relationships and just loving everybody.
Chris is survived by his wife and children, mother and siblings; Connie Snyder (mother-in-law); Tara Snyder (sister-in-law)(Walter Scott); along with a multitude of dear friends across the country.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021 at Deep Run Recreation Center, 9910 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico, Va. 23233 from 1 to 3 p.m. If you'd like to donate in remembrance of Chris, one of his favorite charities was Conscience Alliance (consciousalliance.networkforgood.com
). There will also be a memorial service for Chris in St. Louis on November 6.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2021.