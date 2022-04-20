Menu
Christopher Payne
PAYNE, Christopher, age 51, of Richmond, departed this life March 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Payne; two daughters, Christina and Jayden Payne; mother, Brenda Payne; father, Frederick Payne; paternal grandmother, Bertha Payne; one sister, Erika Payne; one twin brother, Michael Payne; one aunt, Diane Liverpool (Patrick); two uncles, Marx and Elwood (Ardell) Payne; a niece and nephew, Tyler and Aaron Payne; and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R Street. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 21.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3300 R Street, Richmond, VA
