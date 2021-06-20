To all the members of the Rhoads family,I am sorry to read of Chris´s death. I had the pleasure of being his assistant buyer while working in the downtown Miller and Rhoads. Chris was one of my favorite bosses ever, and I had several following him. Chris was a kind man...he never made anyone feel below him(because he was a Rhoads).....he worked very hard and truly helped me be the best person in my job. He, also, did not hold me back from moving on to my next position with M&R.....very complimentary of my work...and I considered him my friend. Although we drifted apart in our careers..I always could talk proudly about my time as his assistant. I am sure he will be missed. Thank you for letting me share just a little of his life....such a great memory. Blessings and peace.

Martha Barnhill Friend June 20, 2021