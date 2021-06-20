Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Christopher Meade "Chris" Rhoads Sr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
RHOADS, Christopher "Chris" Meade, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 76, in his beloved home overlooking the Rappahannock River in Deltaville, Virginia.

He is survived by his brother, Webster Rhoads III; his six children, Meade (Janie), Thom (Rosa), Edmund (Crystal), Parke (Ruth), Lucie and Betsy; and seven grandchildren, Dyer, Charlotte, Burr, Harrison, Christopher III, Elizabeth and Allen.

The family is incredibly grateful to family friend, Ann Ward, who led the coordination of Chris's care over the past several years.

Born on December 23, 1944, Chris spent the majority of his childhood years at his family's estate in Gloucester. He graduated from the Christchurch School near Saluda in 1963 and attended Hampden Sydney College. After his time at Julius Garfinkel Co. in Washington, D.C., he spent 15 years working as a buyer at his family's department store, Miller & Rhoads, and then moved on to a career as a stockbroker at Scott & Stringfellow. For many years, Chris traveled with his annual bird hunting group to countries spanning from Botswana to Argentina.

Chris retired to Deltaville in 2006 and was an avid volunteer for the Middlesex Rescue Squad as an ambulance driver. He never missed the opportunity to take his boat out on the water, and he cherished the peace and quiet of his waterfront home with his steadfast companion dog, Nala and cat, Baxter.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue. Masks will be required. A private interment for the family will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Richmond (support.chfrichmond.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
6000 Grove Avenue, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris we worked together at Miller & Rhoads. You made everyone laugh You were a pleasure on all our trips. You will always be on my mind. So sad for your family. Rest In Peace.
Janet Brown Franklin
June 20, 2021
To all the members of the Rhoads family,I am sorry to read of Chris´s death. I had the pleasure of being his assistant buyer while working in the downtown Miller and Rhoads. Chris was one of my favorite bosses ever, and I had several following him. Chris was a kind man...he never made anyone feel below him(because he was a Rhoads).....he worked very hard and truly helped me be the best person in my job. He, also, did not hold me back from moving on to my next position with M&R.....very complimentary of my work...and I considered him my friend. Although we drifted apart in our careers..I always could talk proudly about my time as his assistant. I am sure he will be missed. Thank you for letting me share just a little of his life....such a great memory. Blessings and peace.
Martha Barnhill
Friend
June 20, 2021
