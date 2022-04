WOODS, Christopher A., Sr., 39, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christopher is survived by his son, Chris Jr.; mother, Sheilah Burr; sister, Melissa Horton; nephew, Andrew Woods; aunts and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Casey Woods. Arrangements are being handled at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, Iron Bridge Rd., and no services will be held at this time.