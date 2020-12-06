SURRATT, Chrystine Payne, went to be with her Lord on November 27, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1934, in Fluvanna County, Bybee, Va., to the late Edgar Marshall Payne and Gracie M. Payne. After retiring from McGuire VA Hospital, she found fulfillment serving as a volunteer at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital of Richmond, Va., for approximately 30 years. She was always there to help anyone in need. As a longstanding and devoted member of Landmark Baptist Church, God and her church family were a very important part of her life. Preceding her passing were her husband, Ronald Surratt; sisters, Lorene Morris and Mattie Whorley; and brothers, Mannie Edward Payne and Bernard T. Payne. Survivors include her son, Leonard J. Eshmont and daughter-in-law, Kristy O. Eshmont; daughter, Dianne E. Frazee; grandchildren, Taylor Eshmont, Austin Eshmont and Jennifer Sobey; great-grandchildren, Amanda Slemaker and Jayme Sobey; and niece, Brenda Morris. Our loving mother was laid to rest in Beulah Baptist Church cemetery in Kents Store, Va. To honor her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.