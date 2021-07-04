HETZER, Cile Scott Sarver, Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on June 27, 2021. She was predeceased with the untimely death of her beloved husband, Rudolph (Rudy) G. Hetzer Jr. Widowed at 53, she became a fiercely independent woman and lived her life to the fullest. She was also predeceased by her mother, Muriel Scott Sarver Bundy; her sister, Muriel Sarver Copeland; and her son, Rudolph G. Hetzer lll. Cile was born on August 11, 1926 in Abingdon, Virginia where she still has many relatives, including her brother, John Scott Bundy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
After graduating from Longwood College in 1947 she moved to Richmond to pursue a career in education. Her first job was at Varina Elementary School where fellow teachers and lifelong friends introduced her to Rudy, and a match was made in heaven. Though she and Rudy had a number of job-related moves over the years, Richmond was their hometown. In the 1980s Cile became a much loved wedding planner at Thalhimer's. She adored helping "the young" select beautiful crystal and china for their new homes.
Cile is survived by her two sons, G. Scott Hetzer (Kathe) and John Robert Hetzer (Alison). Most of all, Cile loved all children whether they were hers or not and they gravitated to her like bees to honey. Fortunately for her, she was not only blessed with three sons but six grandchildren, Emily Hetzer Dimler (Matt), Rudolph G. Hetzer IV (Brittany), Tyler Hetzer Burr (William), Katherine Hetzer Peterson (Erik), G. Scott Hetzer Jr. and John Armistead Hetzer. The blessings continued with eight great-grandchildren, Nathan, Eleanor and Jacob Dimler, Mary Lyde, Virginia and Henry Burr, Marki Amarosa Hetzer and Graham Lindfors Peterson.
Cile loved her life at Cedarfield and had many close friends with whom she enjoyed playing bridge and dining out. She could always make a new friend and loved them all. We will miss our matriarch greatly! For those who wish to honor Cile's memory, she asked that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. On August 11, 2021, on what would have been Cile's 95th birthday, the family will have a private graveside service, but welcomes friends and family to a celebration of her life at Cedarfield's Fellowship Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that same day.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.