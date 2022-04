LEWIS, Cindy Marie, 60, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Yonkers, N.Y., passed away on March 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Condolences and memories may be registered at woodyfuneralhome.com