LEONARD, Claiborne "Clay" Reynolds, 87, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Benton T. and Georgia Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Leonard; three children, Kim Leonard, Mike Leonard (Amy) and Jeff Leonard (Catherine); four grandchildren, Victoria, Corinne, Melissa and Makenzie. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 31 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, with the family to receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.