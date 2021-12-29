Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claiborne Reynolds "Clay" Leonard
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LEONARD, Claiborne "Clay" Reynolds, 87, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Benton T. and Georgia Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Leonard; three children, Kim Leonard, Mike Leonard (Amy) and Jeff Leonard (Catherine); four grandchildren, Victoria, Corinne, Melissa and Makenzie. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 31 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, with the family to receive friends starting at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:30a.m.
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, VA
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, VA
Dec
31
Entombment
Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Leonard family, I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. I will always remember Mr. Leonard for being kind, soft spoken and for always welcoming us into your home. Especially for the many cookouts and volleyball games we enjoyed. You´re in my family´s thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Brian Brooks
Friend
December 29, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results