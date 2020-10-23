COCKRELL, Claire Jane, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



Claire is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Cooke Cockrell Jr.; son, Timothy Jay Cockrell; daughter-in-law, Alison Gray Cockrell; and grandson, Aaron Gray Cockrell.



Claire was born and raised in Baltimore, Md., by her parents, Fred and Elsie Schaake. After graduating high school Claire went to work as a medical secretary for The Johns Hopkins Hospital. For vacations Claire would travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del., with her friends. It was at the beach in the summer of 1957 that she met the love of her life, Joe. They were married five months later in December and resided in Arlington, Va., for 53 years. Claire was very active at Bethel United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir in Arlington, Va. She was also a volunteer at the Carlyle House in Alexandria and gave numerous tours to the public. Claire's greatest joy was being a mother, mother-in-law and a grandmother.



A graveside service for Claire will be held Monday, October 26, at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.