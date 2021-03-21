ADDISON, Clara Jean, 44, passed away suddenly on February 21, 2021, in Richmond, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Brenda L. Colby Addison and James L. Addison. Clara Jean loved to color, play Uno and write. She was a child of God and will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth, Va., is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.