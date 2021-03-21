Menu
Clara Jean Addison
FUNERAL HOME
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA
ADDISON, Clara Jean, 44, passed away suddenly on February 21, 2021, in Richmond, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Brenda L. Colby Addison and James L. Addison. Clara Jean loved to color, play Uno and write. She was a child of God and will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home, Portsmouth, Va., is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Loving Funeral Home
I remember when "Jean", as her parents called her, was born. She was a pure delight to Brenda and James. Jean´s faith was strong and now I rejoice that she is with her parents, her Lord, and the heavenly hosts. Sending prayers for her family.
Mrs. Sheila Huddle
March 21, 2021
