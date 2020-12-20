FETKOWITZ, Mrs. Clara, It is with sadness that we announce that Clara Fetkowitz passed away on Sunday morning, December 13.



By her side was her only child, Adrienne Fetkowitz Hungerford. This was fitting because Adrienne was her loving companion and fiercest advocate for the last several years of Clara's life.



Claire was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A challenging childhood assisted her in developing a strong, direct and uncompromising character. She excelled in her studies and became fluent in several languages. She started her young career as a secretary in Buenos Aires. It was shortly after she established this career that her beloved husband, Leon Fetkowitz entered her life.



Always the risk taker, she married her Leon, an American, and moved to New York City after a very brief betrothal. The risk was clearly well calculated because they enjoyed a beautiful marriage for the next 28 years, raising their only child, Adrienne.



When the family suddenly lost Leon in 1987, Clara, who had moved with Leon to Atlanta, decided to return to her beloved New York City, where she lived for the next 24 years. Newly widowed, she forged a new life in her treasured Big Apple. In her visits to Richmond, she would invariably provide helpful insights into the lack of big-city features that Richmond seemed to have. Her son-in-law, Bill Hungerford, would discuss these urban shortfalls with her with Adrienne serving as the referee.



Clara also loved the arts. Perusing New York's museums, going to the theater, enjoying restaurants and walking endlessly in the city were her favorite activities during these years.



Health circumstances forced her to move to Richmond in 2012.



Once in Richmond, Clara's two grandsons, Will Hungerford and Thomas Hungerford, in addition to Bill, her son-in-law, relished their opportunity to spend more time with her.



Clara's personality was strong, direct and brutally honest. Even after Parkinson's had robbed her of her ability to verbalize, she could communicate fiercely and with little room for misinterpretation with her eyes and hand gestures. Her love of music would make it difficult for her to refrain from singing along quietly or swaying her hands to any melody that she liked. This included movie music in the theater. Over time, her family grew to abide and even enjoy this characteristic of hers.



So, after a long and interesting life, she left us. All that knew her are certain that there will never be another like Clara. Her family, Adrienne, Bill, Thomas, Will and Mary were blessed to have known and loved her. And the many people with whom she developed relationships over the years will miss her greatly.



The family would like to thank so many kind people that helped care for her in her final years at Westminster Canterbury. In particular, her companions, Kelli, Christy, Julia Meade, Eliane, Alba, Pam and Hannah. Deep thanks also go to the caring staff at Westminster Canterbury's Parsons and Gables.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Westminster Canterbury Employee Christmas fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.