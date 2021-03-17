Menu
Clara N. Flippo
FLIPPO, Clara N., 100, of Richmond, passed away March 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mollie Martin; seven siblings; her husband, Elec Flippo. She is survived by her children, Earl Flippo (Sheran) of Florida, Jean Mothershead (Bobby), Brenda Alphin (Bill) and Marilyn Gregory; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Clara was a good wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor. She drove a Henrico school bus for 42 years and mostly for "special needs" children. Clara was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will have a private visitation on Wednesday and a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 2 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. Celebration of Life will also be livestreamed at blileys.com/obituaries. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending prayers and blessings to your family.
Ivan and Connie Shimp
March 17, 2021
I remember Mrs Flippo so well with a smiling face and patience as my bus driver and neighbor. Condolences to the family.
Deborah Hillier
March 17, 2021
Mrs. Flippo taught me to drive a school bus when I started VCU in 1975. Wonderful sweet lady. My sympathy to Mr. and Mrs. Mother's head and family. Joe Michael
Joe Michael
March 17, 2021
I remember Mrs. Flippo from years ago when we drove School Buses together. She was a Super Sweet Lady, and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Bobby, Jean, and family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time. She´s still with you in your hearts, and she´s watching over you.
Ray Clary
March 17, 2021
Amy, I´ll be thinking of you and your whole family, as you gather to celebrate your special grandmother. Her legacy of love will surely last for generations to come.
Bonnie Wilson
March 16, 2021
