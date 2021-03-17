FLIPPO, Clara N., 100, of Richmond, passed away March 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mollie Martin; seven siblings; her husband, Elec Flippo. She is survived by her children, Earl Flippo (Sheran) of Florida, Jean Mothershead (Bobby), Brenda Alphin (Bill) and Marilyn Gregory; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Clara was a good wife, mother, grandmother and neighbor. She drove a Henrico school bus for 42 years and mostly for "special needs" children. Clara was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will have a private visitation on Wednesday and a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 18, 2021, 2 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. Celebration of Life will also be livestreamed at blileys.com/obituaries
. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.