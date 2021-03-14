Words can't explain how I feel Ms.Clara was and is a great woman with a lot of wisdom. The one thing that I admired about her is that she didn't allow her challenges defy her or take total control. Everyday we gave each words of encouragement and she would say GOD got me and she would ask me to sing to her when she felt down. We would to her friend house Ms.Ruby she called grandma and sometimes seem like we was having Church. Both of them are two of the most sweetest women you ever wanted to meet they stood tall and strong in what they believed in and I love them dearly. Ms.clara always did her best to keep a smile on her face and I love and enjoyed her she had some challenges but through it all she had love for everyone family, friends and her caregivers..Ms.Clara you will always be in my heart I know your walking in heaven with that beautiful smile love you..Cynthia

Cynthia melton March 16, 2021