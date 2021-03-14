JETER, Clara Alice Humphrey, passed on March 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia. Our mother was born on February 5, 1936, to Cleveland and Thelma Humphrey and was preceded in this life by her husband of 54 years, Earl. R. Jeter Sr. Mom retired from Nabisco after a long career as a supervisor. Upon retiring, she volunteered at Memorial Regional Hospital, McGuire Veterans Hospital, VFW 9808 and the Community Food Bank. She also served as an Election Official in Henrico County. She is survived by her children, Denise Jeter (Jimmy), Earl (Rusty) Jeter Jr. (Pat), Kirk Jeter (Anita) and Angela Boyer. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way. A heart-felt thank you to her caregivers, Ebony, Cynthia and Faye for their constant dedication to our mother, to Harmony of Hanover, and Ascend Hospice. Graveside services will be held on March 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. A Celebration of Life will be held when COVID restrictions ease. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.