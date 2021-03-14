Menu
Clara Alice Humphrey Jeter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
JETER, Clara Alice Humphrey, passed on March 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with dementia. Our mother was born on February 5, 1936, to Cleveland and Thelma Humphrey and was preceded in this life by her husband of 54 years, Earl. R. Jeter Sr. Mom retired from Nabisco after a long career as a supervisor. Upon retiring, she volunteered at Memorial Regional Hospital, McGuire Veterans Hospital, VFW 9808 and the Community Food Bank. She also served as an Election Official in Henrico County. She is survived by her children, Denise Jeter (Jimmy), Earl (Rusty) Jeter Jr. (Pat), Kirk Jeter (Anita) and Angela Boyer. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way. A heart-felt thank you to her caregivers, Ebony, Cynthia and Faye for their constant dedication to our mother, to Harmony of Hanover, and Ascend Hospice. Graveside services will be held on March 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. A Celebration of Life will be held when COVID restrictions ease. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mrs. Jeter: You were like a second mother to me as I was growing up in Sandston. My life has been much better because you were in it. Denise, Rusty, Kirk and Angela my heartfelt condolences go out to you in this time of grief. She touched us all.
Larry Hagy
March 20, 2021
Words can't explain how I feel Ms.Clara was and is a great woman with a lot of wisdom. The one thing that I admired about her is that she didn't allow her challenges defy her or take total control. Everyday we gave each words of encouragement and she would say GOD got me and she would ask me to sing to her when she felt down. We would to her friend house Ms.Ruby she called grandma and sometimes seem like we was having Church. Both of them are two of the most sweetest women you ever wanted to meet they stood tall and strong in what they believed in and I love them dearly. Ms.clara always did her best to keep a smile on her face and I love and enjoyed her she had some challenges but through it all she had love for everyone family, friends and her caregivers..Ms.Clara you will always be in my heart I know your walking in heaven with that beautiful smile love you..Cynthia
Cynthia melton
March 16, 2021
Ebony Ross
March 15, 2021
Ebony Ross
March 15, 2021
Ms. Clara was a caring, friendly, outgoing and beautiful person. Our bond started the first day I became her caregiver and she gave me the nickname Peanut. I will always have our memories of eating lunch at the park, visiting her friends, nail and hair dates, buying her favorite sweets, our conversations during our daily walks and her asking me when were we going to dance. She has left a mark on my heart and will truly be missed. Deepest sympathy Ms.Clara´s Peanut
Ebony Ross
March 15, 2021
I was so sorry to see this in the paper. My thoughts and prayers are will all of you.
Arnita Jefferson
March 14, 2021
