PHILLIPS, Clara Ann, formerly of Midlothian, Va., left this life on March 8, 2021. Clara was born in Raleigh, N.C. on August 16, 1939. Clara is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Greg Phillips (Karen) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Brad Phillips (Jennifer) of Dallas, Texas; brother, William D. Martin Jr. (Carolyn); nieces, Ann DiGioia and Lynn Burkett; along with many more nieces and nephews. Clara was a friend to many throughout her life, staying in touch with her high school friends with an annual trip to the beach or other fun destinations. While Clara had many roles in life as wife, daughter, sister, aunt, her favorite was mom. Whether it was teaching Greg how to throw a football or sitting in the bleachers watching one of us play, she never missed a game. As a single mother, wearing many different hats came naturally to her, which applied to her working life as well. Throughout Clara's career, she worked in retail, government, banking, landscaping, ClaraDog vendor and travel. It was in the '80s when Clara went into travel and starting the in-house travel department for Circuit City that she found something that complimented her perfectly. Clara had many favorite things to do, but her top ones were to shop and celebrate Christmas with her family and friends. Over the past three years, Clara struggled with Dementia. While Dementia may have taken her memory, it could not take her spirit and smile. A virtual service will be held at later date. Please visit hollomon-brown.com
to offer condolences and for updated service information. In lieu of flowers or cards, if you know someone in a nursing home or assisted living center, call or visit them as often as you can.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.