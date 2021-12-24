BURTON, Bishop Clarence Raymond, 77, of Petersburg, Va., transitioned on December 20, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Clarence was born in Richmond, Va., to Edmund and Pearl Burton on October 7, 1944. He attended and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1962, and after an honorable discharge, he worked at Bellwood Defense Supply until his retirement in 2009. He later worked as a school bus driver for Richmond Public Schools.



He is survived by a son, Byron A. Burton (Laura); a daughter, Kimberly Burton-Barfield; three grandchildren, Brittni, Brandon and Byron Burton Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Zori Scott; two nephews, Anthony Burton (Sonya), Raymond A. Burton; great-nephew, Anthony J. Burton Jr.; and great-niece, Asia Burton; several cousins and many friends.



Funeral services will be held at the Tucker & Fisher Celebration of Life Chapel, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.