Bishop Clarence Raymond Burton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
BURTON, Bishop Clarence Raymond, 77, of Petersburg, Va., transitioned on December 20, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Clarence was born in Richmond, Va., to Edmund and Pearl Burton on October 7, 1944. He attended and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1962. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1962, and after an honorable discharge, he worked at Bellwood Defense Supply until his retirement in 2009. He later worked as a school bus driver for Richmond Public Schools.

He is survived by a son, Byron A. Burton (Laura); a daughter, Kimberly Burton-Barfield; three grandchildren, Brittni, Brandon and Byron Burton Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Zori Scott; two nephews, Anthony Burton (Sonya), Raymond A. Burton; great-nephew, Anthony J. Burton Jr.; and great-niece, Asia Burton; several cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Tucker & Fisher Celebration of Life Chapel, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va., on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Service
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA
Dec
27
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Tucker and Fisher Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Sending prayers to the children & grandchildren of our childhood friend.We were surprised and saddened to hear of his passing.
Brenda , Mike, & Leonard Gray
Friend
December 26, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to the family at this time with our prayers.
Elder Nelson Smith & Minster Nadine Smith
December 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry weaver from Ohio
December 24, 2021
