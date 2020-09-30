Menu
Clarence David Felts Jr.
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FELTS, Clarence David, Jr., born July 23, 1949, went to be with the Lord September 25, 2020. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for over five years. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda J. Felts; his children, David Felts III, Sheila Martin (Todd), John Felts (Tonya), Matthew Felts (Eleanor); nine grandchildren, Lauren, Grant (Lisa), Lindsey (Jeremy), J, Neal, Mattie, Skylar, Collin and Anna; one great-grandchild, Kinley; and two honorary grandchildren, Scott and Jonah; his brother, Donald Felts (Terrie); and sister, Deanna Calhoun (Johnny). A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 4, at 3 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church, 2402 Bethany Church Rd., in Bumpass. Temperatures will be taken at the door. If you prefer, you may remain in your car and listen over the radio. Fellowship and meal to follow in the gym.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Bethany Christian Church
2402 Bethany Church Rd., Bumpass, Virginia
