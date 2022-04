EASTER, Clarence E., Jr., departed this life October 2, 2021. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Easter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave., on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.