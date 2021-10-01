MARKS, Clarence "Clay" Harlen, passed unexpectedly, but peacefully September 23, 2021. Clay was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Sheila and Cole (Kaleigh); sister, Kammie; and his faithful companions, Balto and Bella. Clay had a long and respected career in the BAS industry, retiring from Trane. Clay was most at home and closest to God in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to the beach. He fiercely loved his family. We will miss his kind, gentle, loving soul. A memorial service will be held October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FBCA, Smyrna Baptist Church or Ashland VFD/Rescue Squad. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
for the Marks family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.