Clarence Harlen "Clay" Marks
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
MARKS, Clarence "Clay" Harlen, passed unexpectedly, but peacefully September 23, 2021. Clay was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Sheila and Cole (Kaleigh); sister, Kammie; and his faithful companions, Balto and Bella. Clay had a long and respected career in the BAS industry, retiring from Trane. Clay was most at home and closest to God in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to the beach. He fiercely loved his family. We will miss his kind, gentle, loving soul. A memorial service will be held October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FBCA, Smyrna Baptist Church or Ashland VFD/Rescue Squad. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Marks family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Ashland
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Clay. I have known Clay for many years as I am in the controls industry also. Clay was a first class person that I was proud to know. Thoughts and prayers go out to Ruth and the family as I got to meet Ruth at the ASHRAE Winterfest many times.
Louis Hite
Work
October 1, 2021
