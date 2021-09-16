MEREDITH, Clarence M., "Cone," departed this life August 30, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Charles S. "Pete" Meredith; maternal grandparents, Oscar L. and Cummie L. Talley; paternal grandmother, Grace M. Meredith; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted family, including his mother, Betty M. Meredith; his only child, son, Lamar A. Tarry; godson, Shamell Tarry; sisters, Julia and Brenda; brother, Wayne; nephews and nieces, Jason, Keith, Ciera, Jamar, Briana Mitchell (Jamal), Giana Merchant, Keimiya Williams, Keiahri Williams, Lauren McPhearson, Jamari Mitchell, Jada Meredith, Nasir McPhearson, Jamia Mitchell, Kali Peterson, Iyah Meredith and Jason Meredith Jr.; aunts, Linda Pemberton, Georgia Johnson and Catherine Meredith; uncle, Archie Talley (Betty); a host of cousins, friends and neighbors in Virginia and Maryland, to include his best friend, Ray Winn; and Lamar's mother, Lisa Tarry Carter. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.