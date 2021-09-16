Menu
Clarence M. Meredith
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
MEREDITH, Clarence M., "Cone," departed this life August 30, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Charles S. "Pete" Meredith; maternal grandparents, Oscar L. and Cummie L. Talley; paternal grandmother, Grace M. Meredith; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted family, including his mother, Betty M. Meredith; his only child, son, Lamar A. Tarry; godson, Shamell Tarry; sisters, Julia and Brenda; brother, Wayne; nephews and nieces, Jason, Keith, Ciera, Jamar, Briana Mitchell (Jamal), Giana Merchant, Keimiya Williams, Keiahri Williams, Lauren McPhearson, Jamari Mitchell, Jada Meredith, Nasir McPhearson, Jamia Mitchell, Kali Peterson, Iyah Meredith and Jason Meredith Jr.; aunts, Linda Pemberton, Georgia Johnson and Catherine Meredith; uncle, Archie Talley (Betty); a host of cousins, friends and neighbors in Virginia and Maryland, to include his best friend, Ray Winn; and Lamar's mother, Lisa Tarry Carter. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We my family jannifer Johnson and my sisters Sylvia Jordan and Barbara hickey we truly will miss you. Our condolences to the family
Jannifer Johnson and the Jordan family
September 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 16, 2021
Continued strength to the family during this difficult time and RIP to a good man.
James Lurry
School
September 13, 2021
