PERRY, Clarence Sylvester, 66, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Perry. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cheryl Perry, the daughter of the late Bennie Fuller and Effie Fuller of Danville, Va.; daughters, Charisse and Crystal Perry; sister, Joyce A. Shelton; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Interment private.