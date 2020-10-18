AVERY, Clarence Philip, Jr., "Phil," 96, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of South Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army 25th Infantry, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Richmond, a retired partner from the A.M. Pullen Accounting firm and a lifelong member of Bethany Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 61 years, Christine Harris Avery. Phil is survived by his children, Clarence Philip Avery III (Frances), Diane Avery Hancock (Steve) and Janice Avery Roberson. He is also survived by his grandson, Christopher Philip Avery (Michele); and great-grandsons, Michael Philip Avery and Alexander Scott Avery. Graveside services will be held on October 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.