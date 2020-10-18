Menu
Clarence Philip Avery Jr.
AVERY, Clarence Philip, Jr., "Phil," 96, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of South Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at his home. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army 25th Infantry, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Richmond, a retired partner from the A.M. Pullen Accounting firm and a lifelong member of Bethany Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 61 years, Christine Harris Avery. Phil is survived by his children, Clarence Philip Avery III (Frances), Diane Avery Hancock (Steve) and Janice Avery Roberson. He is also survived by his grandson, Christopher Philip Avery (Michele); and great-grandsons, Michael Philip Avery and Alexander Scott Avery. Graveside services will be held on October 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Our Dad had many gifts: intelligence, caring, comedy...he cared for others more than himself...thanks to everyone for their love & support
Diane Hancock
October 19, 2020
Laura Lawson
October 19, 2020
Phil was a significant mentor to me a A M Pullen. Phil had a vast grasp of the CPA profession He understood the accounting principles and knew how to apply them in client service making it a pleasure to work with him. Thank you Phil. I was even more impressed one night after a couple of beers to find out that he knew all the words to "The Wreck of the Old 97".
John Sanderson
October 18, 2020
I can picture him as a young man staring evil in the eye and saying "you´re not winning this one." To Diane and Steve: Philip and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Tamara Nicklas
October 18, 2020