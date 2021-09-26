RICHARDSON, Clarence Stephen "Stevie", 71, of Henrico, formerly of Bland County, Va., peacefully entered the Kingdom of God on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Dawn Richardson. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Richardson; his children, Stephen Richardson, Charlie Meade, Jeff Meade and Denise, Rebecca and Chip Hancock, Trinia and Jeff Faries and Carrie and Derek Chamberlain; his 22 grandchildren, Sara (Omar), Hannah, Bethany, Brittany, Justin, Tara, Tyler, Alexis, Alexander, Grayson, Blayne, Stephen Michael, Jefferson, Christopher (Makayla), Hunter, Cody, Frank, Michelle (Dane), Madison, Gavin, Lola and Olivia; siblings, Samuel Richardson (Mary), Donnadyne Kiser and Wanda Wynn (Herman); and his loving friend, Lewis Scott. He was a faithful member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, where he was president of the congregational council and shared his musical talents as a member of the choir and handbells. He retired as a captain after 32 years of service in the Virginia Department of Corrections and was a tax specialist for H&R Block for over 25 years. He was a member of the Metropolitan Masonic Lodge No. 11, becoming a member on April 22, 2010. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds, New York Jets, ALL the teams on which his grandchildren played and the UVA Cavaliers, GO HOOS! His brothers from his lodge will hold a private ceremony where Masonic Rites will be performed. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road. Interment will take place 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.