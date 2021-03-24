SMITH, Clarence Edward, Sr., 72, of Richmond, passed away March 22, 2021, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Smith; his parents, Timothy Jr. and Cleo Brown Smith.
He leaves to forever cherish his memory three devoted sons, Eddie Jr. (Monica), Timothy (Sherr'ilyn) and Michael Smith Sr.; his loving grandchildren, Kevin, Anthony, Nicole, Michael Jr., Isaiah, Shayla and Timia Smith; devoted sister, Margie S. Miller; brothers, Linwood (Evelyn) and Jacob Smith; five nieces, one nephew; special friend, Janice Anderson; his Dupont Breakfast Buddies and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.
I was Eddie´s supervisor in Nylon spinning and finishing many years ago. He was a positive can do man. We had some great times. I met all the boys and his wife many years ago. I am proud to have known him. He was excellent to work with. So sorry to lose him.
Tom Reynolds
April 17, 2021
I knew him as a training supervised at DuPont. He was always a gentleman, fair and considerate. Easy to smile, I'm sure he'll be greatly missed.
Sheri Whitaker
March 31, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences to the family.May God be with you at this time and always.
Cornelius V Hill
March 29, 2021
May your memories give you peace and comfort. With caring thoughts: We offer our condolences. Peace and Love
Harry & Grace Walker
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. My sincere condolences to you Eddie & your family. Praying your strength during this transition. Celebrate Mr Clarence Smith life but most of all live his legacy.
Donna L. Ingram
March 28, 2021
We offer our most sincere sympathy with Peace and Blessings.
Jane E. Archer, John Archer and Family
March 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 28, 2021
May God's strength and loving care bless you at this hour of need.
Sheryl Vonne Smith Harris
March 27, 2021
Praying for comfort in your loss...strength when the days are long...and God´s faithful love to bring peace to your heart. Our deepest sympathy.