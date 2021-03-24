SMITH, Clarence Edward, Sr., 72, of Richmond, passed away March 22, 2021, following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Smith; his parents, Timothy Jr. and Cleo Brown Smith.



He leaves to forever cherish his memory three devoted sons, Eddie Jr. (Monica), Timothy (Sherr'ilyn) and Michael Smith Sr.; his loving grandchildren, Kevin, Anthony, Nicole, Michael Jr., Isaiah, Shayla and Timia Smith; devoted sister, Margie S. Miller; brothers, Linwood (Evelyn) and Jacob Smith; five nieces, one nephew; special friend, Janice Anderson; his Dupont Breakfast Buddies and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



A public viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graveside service on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.