WALTERS, Clarence Meade, Sr., "Papa," 81, of Powhatan, went to his heavenly home on March 24, 2022. He is survived by his son, Clarence M. Walters Jr. "Sonny"; daughter-in-law, Betty Jane; granddaughter, Jessica Walters-Wright (husband, Mathew); and great-granddaughter, Sara Beth Naomi Wright. Clarence is also survived by his daughter, Diane Walters; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, McKenzie and Kanee; and great-granddaughter, Layla. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to John Harris and Danny Davis for their loyalty during his final months. They will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Full Gospel Church in Powhatan. A service at the same location will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with interment immediately following.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.