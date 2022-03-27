Menu
Clarence Meade Walters Sr.
WALTERS, Clarence Meade, Sr., "Papa," 81, of Powhatan, went to his heavenly home on March 24, 2022. He is survived by his son, Clarence M. Walters Jr. "Sonny"; daughter-in-law, Betty Jane; granddaughter, Jessica Walters-Wright (husband, Mathew); and great-granddaughter, Sara Beth Naomi Wright. Clarence is also survived by his daughter, Diane Walters; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, McKenzie and Kanee; and great-granddaughter, Layla. The family would like to extend a special appreciation to John Harris and Danny Davis for their loyalty during his final months. They will receive friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Full Gospel Church in Powhatan. A service at the same location will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with interment immediately following.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
VA
Mar
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Full Gospel Church
Powhatan, VA
Mar
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Full Gospel Church
Powhatan, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.