Whit...I all never forget our talks and watching these pesky squirres raiding the birds feed.. I would laugh and u would say really..I had the pleasure of being a care manager whom helped Mr and Mrs whiltley for the past year and I felt like they were my grandparents..I will miss your notes nor the kitchen made me laugh..I know u are both together again and smiling down..I will be feeding your bird in your memory and I'll let the squirrel know u are still watching them..rip sunshine and whit....

Karen mcglynn March 25, 2021