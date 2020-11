I was sadden and shock to see that my dear cousin had died. She was an amazing singer. I will miss our family reunions that she planned. She knew the Lord and love her churches that she attended. I thank my dad, Clyde Jackson for letting me get to know my cousin better. To her daughter and son may God be with you all. Just know that she is back with her sweetie, Rev. Woods. This is from Cathy Holman, Susie and Clyde Jackson Jr.

Susie Jackson Family November 20, 2020