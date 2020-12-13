CLARK, Clarice Talley, 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Clark Sr.; son, John M. Clark Jr.; daughter, Brenda G. Stevens; and grandson, S. Andy Barnett. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Fredrickson (Hal), Philip Clark (Joan), Cathy Clark, Jacqueline Casey (Bryan), Michael Clark, Paul Clark (Oanh), Charlene Trego (Lee), Stephan Clark (Donna), Jena Zito and Lisa Hubbard (Woody); 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Bales (Howard), Audrey Smith; and brothers, Everett Talley (Linda), Calvin Talley (Irene) and Larry Talley (Helen). She loved traveling, gardening and especially her grandchildren. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.