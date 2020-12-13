Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarice Talley Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
CLARK, Clarice Talley, 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Clark Sr.; son, John M. Clark Jr.; daughter, Brenda G. Stevens; and grandson, S. Andy Barnett. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Fredrickson (Hal), Philip Clark (Joan), Cathy Clark, Jacqueline Casey (Bryan), Michael Clark, Paul Clark (Oanh), Charlene Trego (Lee), Stephan Clark (Donna), Jena Zito and Lisa Hubbard (Woody); 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Bales (Howard), Audrey Smith; and brothers, Everett Talley (Linda), Calvin Talley (Irene) and Larry Talley (Helen). She loved traveling, gardening and especially her grandchildren. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thad Dickson
December 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Joan and Tom White
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results