DAVIS, Clarissa I., 73, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully on October 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Davis; and two brothers, George and Edward Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Ruby J. Christian and Delores Lewis (Johnny); two brothers, John H. (Hattie) and Chuck Davis; seven nieces, five nephews and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020. Interment Davis Family Cemetery.