BURGESS, Mr. Claude "Tootie" A., 87, of Crewe, entered eternal rest on January 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Roland A. and Viola Shelton Burgess. He was predeceased by his brothers, Clayton, George, John and Roland Burgess; two sisters, Lucille Forest and Margaret Bailey. Tootie retired as a Master Trooper in 1994 after 30 years of service with the Virginia State Police. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty Vaught Burgess; son, Bryan Burgess (Anna); daughter, Joann Brown (Rob); and their mother, Peggy Clift Hall; grandchildren, Alex Burgess (Dianna), Eain Shores (Sierra) and Robbie Brown; great-granddaughter, Hunter Grace Shores; brothers-in-law, Wayne Pait (Geri) and John Vaught (Kristy); sisters-in-law, Jackie Vaught Houghton (Jack) and Trevor Burgess; nieces and nephews, Thomas Burgess (Patty), Lisa Webb Stallings, Richard Stallings, Ligon Webb; great-nieces, Madison Stallings, Sylvia and Laurel Webb; great-nephew, Richard Stallings Jr.; and many other special nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known to the grands as "Hon." The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. He was a member of the Crewe United Methodist Church, where services will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11 a.m., with interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Court House, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Crewe United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Crewe, Va., Nottoway County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va., or the Crewe Volunteer Fire Department, 1105 West Virginia Avenue, Crewe, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.