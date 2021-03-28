CHEELY, Claude Corum, 86, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord, March 25, 2021. His wife of 57 years, Sara T. Cheely, predeceased him in January, 2014 and while he missed her greatly, he continued on as the head of his family quite well until this last year when his health began to decline. He is survived by his children, Claudia D. Cheely, Gregory T. Cheely (Cindy), Linda C. Stewart (Roger A.); grandchildren, Madison T. Stewart, Alexander G. Stewart, Michael A. Stewart and G. Hunter Cheely. Claude graduated from Alberta High School in Brunswick County, Virginia, in 1951 and from RPI (now VCU) in 1956. Claude began his career with the Virginia Department of Transportation and left that to pursue a career in the insurance business, which culminated when he became an owner in the agency, Peyton, Cheely & Woodle. Claude was a life-long golfer, excelling at the game in his earlier years, including a few holes-in-one and then continuing to score in the 70s and 80s, until his age was approaching those scores. After Claude retired in the mid-1990s, he and Sara enjoyed their time together with their family and friends. They loved traveling through Europe and much of North America. They spent many winters in their motor home as snowbirds in Florida. They were active members of Ginter Park Methodist Church and members of the Virginia Ramblers. Due to continued precautions related to COVID-19, the family plans to have a Celebration of Life/memorial service at a future date (possibly in August), after which the ashes of both Claude and Sara will be interred together. If you would like to attend, please reach out to the family, who will invite all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, the American Heart Association
and to Ginter Park Methodist Church. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.