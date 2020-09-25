ROCK, Claude Douglas, 88, of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late William Rudolph and Mary Durrett Rock; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Tyler Rock. Mr. Rock was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from IBM after many years of dedicated service. Mr. Rock enjoyed spending time at and taking care of his rural property. He is survived by two sons, Doug Rock (Rayn) and Wes Rock (Mahindra); four grandchildren, Emily, Lance, Sydney and Lara Rock; a sister, Ann Taylor; and numerous loving cousins, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery, 17623 Lakewood Rd., Bowling Green, Va. 22427. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.