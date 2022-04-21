SPENCE, Claude Shields, of Powhatan, passed away in his home surrounded by his family, Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Walter Gibson. Claude operated his own business, Southside Auto Sales, for 40 years. He loved spending time outdoors, whether on his tractor or out on his boat. He leaves behind his wife, Julia, of 44 years; sons, Michael, Stephen (Tammy) and Christopher; three grandchildren whom he cherished, Madison, Blake and Rylie Spence. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.