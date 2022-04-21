Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Claude Shields Spence
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
SPENCE, Claude Shields, of Powhatan, passed away in his home surrounded by his family, Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Walter Gibson. Claude operated his own business, Southside Auto Sales, for 40 years. He loved spending time outdoors, whether on his tractor or out on his boat. He leaves behind his wife, Julia, of 44 years; sons, Michael, Stephen (Tammy) and Christopher; three grandchildren whom he cherished, Madison, Blake and Rylie Spence. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
