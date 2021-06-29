WHITEHEAD, Dr. Claude Stuart, Jr., 82, of Chatham, Va., passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, June 25, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1939 in Pittsylvania County, Va. to Claude Stuart Whitehead Sr. and Marguerite Motley Whitehead.



Dr. Whitehead grew up on a farm in Pittsylvania County. He was a day student at Hargrave Military Academy before attending boarding school at St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Va., from which he graduated in 1957. He remained in Richmond as a student at the University of Richmond, graduating in 1960 with a degree in chemistry. During college, he served as president of Kappa Alpha Order and met his wife, the former Virginia Dix Hargrave. He graduated from the dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in 1964, where he was elected president of his class.



Newly married, Dr. Whitehead returned to Chatham, Va. and opened his own dental practice in 1964. He worked his entire career in Chatham, except for the two years he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from 1966 to 1968 in Columbus, Ga. In addition to his dental practice, Dr. Whitehead was a gentleman farmer, residing in the same house in which he grew up from 1972 until his death. Dr. Whitehead was first elected to the Board of Supervisors of Pittsylvania County in 1972. He remained on the Board for 16 years, serving as chairman for the final six years. He was also involved in Pittsylvania County's Economic Development Department and served as an interim county administrator.



Dr. Whitehead was an avid quail hunter. He enjoyed raising and training generations of English setters and pointers. He also loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sporting events. He was a member of Chatham Baptist Church.



Dr. Whitehead was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Virginia Dix Hargrave Whitehead. He is survived by his sons, Claude S. Whitehead III (Laura) and Hunt H. Whitehead (Michele), both of Richmond, Va.; his daughter, Catherine D. Huband (Jeff) of Midlothian, Va.; a brother, Joseph M. Whitehead of Charlottesville, Va.; and five grandchildren, Ethan Whitehead, Annabele Whitehead, Susanna Whitehead, Claude S. Whitehead IV and Dixie Huband. He is also survived by a special companion, Joan B. Shelton.



Funeral services will be held at Chatham Baptist Church, Chatham, Va. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Chuck Warnock III. Interment will follow in Chatham Burial Park, Chatham, Va. A visitation will take place at Scott Funeral Home, Chatham, Va. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.