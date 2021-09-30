TERRY, Clayton S. "Musclehead", 73, of Henrico, departed this life on September 26, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife, Norma Jackson Terry; two sons, DeWayne Jackson and Travis Terry (Wendy); four grandchildren, four great-greatchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Terry-Page; one brother, Milton Curtis Terry; one brother-in-law, Norman Jackson (Bettie); three sisters-in-law, Tina Terry, Doris Jackson and Katrina J. Hicks (Douglas); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and three devoted friends, Charles Best and William and Maxine Carter. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., and may be livestreamed at www.wilsonafs.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 5, 2021.